Community Notebook

Helping child stress workshop

A workshop aimed at parents to help children manage stress will be offered Thursday from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Kings Valley Charter School.

There is no cost to attend.

The workshop is aimed at parents with middle school students and teenagers.

Phoenix Ries, will be leading the workshop to learn strategies to help parents and children respond to the stress of homework, peer relationships and family dynamics.

To pre-register or for more information: laura.srf@ruralfamilies.org.

Caregivers to learn about Alzheimer’s

The Alzheimer’s Association Oregon Chapter will be holding a class, “Living with Alzheimer’s: For Caregivers – Late Stage,” from 3 to 5 p.m. on Friday at the West Valley Hospital, 525 SE Washington St.

In the late stage of Alzheimer’s disease, caregiving typically involves new ways of connecting and interacting with the person with the disease. Join the Alzheimer’s Association for this class to hear from caregivers and professionals about resources, monitoring care and providing meaningful connection for individuals with late-stage Alzheimer’s and their families.



This class is free, but registration is required. To register, call 800-272-3900. For a full list of upcoming classes, visit www.alz.org/ oregon.



Chamber forum to discuss eclipse

Did you know Polk County is in the “path of totality” for the 2017 Total Solar Eclipse? On Aug. 21 at 10:17 a.m., Polk County will experience almost two full minutes of darkness as the moon crosses between the sun and Earth.

People from all around will be traveling to cities and towns located in the path, including Independence and Monmouth. Concerts, festivals, and more are being planned by area wineries and each city.

Be sure you know how your business or organization may capitalize on this great event combining tourism and a natural phenomenon. Join the MI Chamber for our forum on Jan. 11 from noon to 1 p.m. at the Monmouth Public Library, 168 Ecols St. S. Box lunch provided by Arena Sports Bar.

Register online at www.micc-or.org.