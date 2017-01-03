Donation Center To Hold Monthly Hours

DALLAS — The “Help Fill our Home” donation drive will be ongoing. A donation center, located at 1050 SE Uglow Ave., Dallas, will be open the first Saturday of the month from 9 a.m. to noon, beginning this Saturday.

The “Help Fill our Home” drive provides new or gently used household items to families in need.

Items needed include couches, chairs, tables, dishes, new mattresses and box springs, lamps, clothing, toiletries and more.

Stained, ripped or broken items cannot be accepted. All donations are tax deductible.

For more information: Brent DeMoe, 503-623-9664, ext. 2118.

Families in need of assistance can contact the Dallas Community Resource Center, 503-623-9664 or the Central Community Resource Center, 503-606-2310.