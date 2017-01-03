Eagle Scout Announcement

Haugen

Lars Haugen, of Independence, earned his Eagle Scout Award.

Lars is the son of Neil and Miriam Haugen, of Independence. He is a member of Troop 38, chartered by Christ’s Church, in Monmouth. His scoutmaster is Steve Moser.

To achieve the rank of Eagle, Lars Haugen had to earn a minimum of 21 merit badges and show leadership by planning, developing and completing a community service project. For his project, he solicited donations and led volunteers in building an information kiosk for the Monmouth Dog Park.

Town and Country Hardware, Van Well Building Supply, and Old Mill Feed and Garden donated supplies. Monmouth Power and Light provided equipment for the installation and 195 hours of volunteer time went into the building and installation.

Lars Haugen is a 2016 graduate of Central High School and is a student at Chemeketa Community College working on a transfer degree. In addition to scouting he was active in 4-H, volunteers at the Monmouth Public Library, is an active member of St. Mark Lutheran Church, and played soccer for CHS.

The Eagle award carries special significance, not only in Scouting but also for the young man as he enters higher education, business or industry, and community service. Only about 5 percent of all Boy Scouts earn the rank of Eagle Scout.

Haugen’s Court of Honor took place Sunday, New Year’s Day.