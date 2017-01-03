Falls City Applies To Be Named Tree City

FALLS CITY — Trees and Falls City go together, so it seems fitting that the city would want to become a Tree City USA.

In December, Falls City applied to participate in the program, joining Dallas, Monmouth and Independence as local cities with the designation.

A program of the Arbor Day Foundation, Tree City USA promotes the maintenance and planting of trees in public spaces within cities.

On Dec. 8, the Falls City City Council assigned the city’s Parks and Recreation Committee as the city’s tree board. Also, the city sponsored an Arbor Day celebration on Dec. 10, a requirement of the application, which was due on Dec. 31, 2016.

“Being a member of Tree City USA, you need to have a designated day where you celebrate Arbor Day,” Mayor Terry Ungricht explained.

Joining the program means the city is obligated to spend $2 per person on planting or caring for trees, $1,900 in Falls City’s case.

That amount can be met with activities that are already in the city’s budget, such as maintaining or planting trees, or by volunteer activities. In 2016, qualifying expenditures, including grants, exceeded the requirement by nearly $3,500.

Participation in the program comes highly recommended by the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality as a way for cities to improve and protect water quality.

Ungricht said joining Tree City USA is a cost-effective way to meet DEQ requirements.

“Trees provide shade for cooler temperatures, filtration of heavy metals in the soil and reduce damage to our waterways caused by runoff, erosion and sedimentation,” read a memo to the council regarding the program from Ungricht.