About those New Year’s Resolutions — most of us talk about making them, and I know people who even take the time and effort to write long lists, including things like working to promote world peace and freedom, along with remembering to take those empty bottles and cans to the grocery store before they completely take over the garage.

It’s admirable to have high and lofty thoughts, and I salute those who manage to achieve them. Most of us fall somewhere between dreaming and actually accomplishing any and all of the things on our list. Many of us set goals that are almost impossible to achieve and are easily discouraged when the inevitable setbacks occur. We can’t always do everything right the first — or sometimes even the second or third time — so we give up.

In MI Town, we have the opportunity to make our goals a reality. Did you make a resolution to take time to read more good books this year? Our warm and welcoming libraries in Monmouth and Independence have books and tapes on everything you could possibly imagine, with convenient hours and cozy corners available to all.



Is this the year you decided it would be fun to learn another language? Western Oregon University and Chemeketa Community College have classes available, with days and times that could work into anyone’s schedules. There are books and tapes available as well. If your future plans include a trip to foreign shores, this would be a great time to learn all about your destination before you leave home.



If you resolved to make fewer trips to those sumptuous holiday buffets and didn’t gain a single pound, good for you. For the rest of us, those rich desserts and extra helpings of dressing and candied sweet potatoes are making themselves known every time we step on the scale — or when we try to fit into clothes that seemed to be more comfortable just a couple of weeks ago. How about joining a health club and learning fun ways to get fit again? There are weight management groups around our community where good ideas abound and friendly faces welcome everyone. Think about looking into aerobics classes and other options to see what works the best for you. On these cold and wintry days, it’s good to bundle up and venture out for walks around MI Town. And after a mile or two, I can always justify a visit to one of our local merchants for a cup of hot coffee or cocoa and perhaps something special to eat. The extra bonus is an opportunity to meet new friends and acquaintances.

Did you resolve to do something good for your community? Our schools and local senior centers are always looking for people who can share their time and energy. If you aren’t sure you have any skills that might help others — think again. You might be surprised to discover all the good ideas you can share with your friends and neighbors in MI Town — and all the good things we can share with one another.