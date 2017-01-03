News In Brief

Get involved in Central’s superintendent search

INDEPENDENCE — Central School District will host a community forum regarding the superintendent search on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in the Central High School Cafeteria, 750 S. Fifth St. in Independence.

Anyone who is not able to attend is invited to fill out the Central SD 13J Superintendent Search at central.k12.or.us.

A report of overall results will be submitted to the school board for its consideration in developing a profile for prospective candidates and use in search literature.

‘Winter Wonderland’ postponed

MONMOUTH — Due to unforeseen circumstances, the Winter Wonderland has been postponed until Thursday from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Monmouth Senior Center, 180 S Warren St.

It seems to be working out well to have postponed, as more people are coming.

Food and gifts will be provided. Participants do not need to bring anything.

Confirm with the senior center if you are still planning on attending so the center’s volunteers can keep count for food purposes.

For more information: 503-838-5678.

Felton sworn in for second term

DALLAS — Polk County District Attorney Aaron Felton took the ceremonial oath of office on Friday to serve a second term as the county’s chief elected prosecutor. The ceremony took place in Polk County’s 116-year-old court room, and the oath was administered by Circuit Judge Sally L. Avera.

Book sale set for Saturday

INDEPENDENCE — The Friends of the Independence Library will hold a book sale Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the old library, 311 Monmouth St., Independence.

For more information: 503-838-1811.