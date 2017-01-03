Nominations Open For Dallas Awards

DALLAS — Know a person or business deserving recognition in the Dallas community?

Friday at noon is the deadline to nominate a person, business or organization for the 60th annual Dallas Community Awards taking place on Feb. 24 at the Oregon National Guard’s Nesmith Readiness Center. The event is organized by the Dallas Area Chamber of Commerce.

Nominating is easy. Just go to http://www.dallasoregonchamber.org/awards.html and name your candidate or business and choose the award category. Nominators may include a testimonial to support their choices.

Nominations can be dropped off at chamber, 168 SW Court St., Dallas.

A committee of past award winners will select winners in each of the five categories.

Winners will be notified before the ceremony.

The categories are:

• First Citizen — given to an individual or family with wide-ranging community service through volunteerism, a family legacy or long-standing dedication to the betterment of the community.

• Young Professional of the Year — given to an individual with the same criteria as the First Citizen, except this person must be age 40 or less.

• Business of the Year — given to a Dallas area business or organization of any size that is involved in the community and whose service has enhanced the quality of life or economic vitality of our area.

This business may have demonstrated their qualification via community involvement, business location improvement or restructure in such a way that helps fill a business void in our community.

• Outstanding Organization — given to a social-service, civic or community group located in or serving the Dallas area that has offered exceptional service to the community.

• Excellence in Arts — sponsored and presented by the Dallas Arts Association and is given to an artist that has made a difference in the community through their work in the arts.

Tickets to the event are available now for $40 per person.

The price will increase to $50 after Feb. 10.

They can be purchased at the chamber office or Dallas City Hall, 187 SE Court St., Dallas.