Oregon’S Retirement System

POLK COUNTY — Local governments’ 2017-18 fiscal year budgets have a shadow looming over them in the form of Oregon Public Employees Retirement System rate increases.

PERS officials say rising rates won’t be an anomaly, continuing for the foreseeable future.

“As a human being I’m like, wow PERS, it’s awesome, but as a manager, I hate PERS,” said Monmouth City Manager Scott McClure.

PERS definitions and facts • Accrued liability: Benefits already earned by retired or active employees. • Unfunded actuarial liability: difference between the cost of benefits already earned and funds projected to be available to pay for them. In 2015, that difference was about $22 billion. • Tier 1: Pension program covering public employees hired before Jan. 1, 1996. • Tier 2: Pension program covering public employees hired from Jan. 1, 1996, through Aug. 28, 2003. • Oregon Public Service Retirement Plan (OPSRP): Program covering public employees hired on or after Aug. 29, 2003.

He’s probably not alone in his mixed feelings about the pension program, created in 1945 by the Oregon Legislature to see that public employees maintained some income when their working days were over.

McClure estimated the city of Monmouth will see PERS costs increase by $140,000 for the upcoming fiscal year.

Combined with other increases, that means the city needs to either cut spending or find ways to increase revenue. He said the city has already begun to draw down reserves in past budgets.

“We changed budget practices to see how that would affect overall spending, so you either cut something or come up with some new money because we can’t keep spending the way we’re spending, and everybody knows it,” McClure said.

The Dallas School District is looking at a $660,000 increase, and for Central, the figure is $915,000. Polk County will see between $550,000 to $600,000. The city of Dallas’ estimate is about $170,000, and Independence is anticipating $120,500 more in 2017-18.

PERS revenue comes from three sources: Investment earnings (73.4 percent), employer contributions (21.1 percent), and member contributions (5.5 percent).

PERS By The Numbers 1945 - The year the Oregon Legislature created the PERS program. 213,455 - Number of active or inactive employees who are part of the PERS system. 134,323 - Number of people currently receiving PERS benefits. 925 - Number of employers that are part of the PERS systems. About 74 - Percentage of benefit payments paid for by investment earnings. About 21 - Percentage of benefit payment paid by employers. $2,347 - Average monthly benefit payment for 2014 retirees. 44 - Percentage of salary replaced at retirement for 2014 retirees. 64 - Percentage of actual liability accounted for by current retirees. 4 - Percentage of estimated increase every two years until the 2021-23 biennium. Source: PERS

David Crosley, the PERS communication director, said systemwide PERS rates charged to government entities — the employer contributions portion — will rise on average about 4 percent for 2017-19. That represents $885 million in increased costs. Governments are paying $2 billion into the system, and will pay $2.8 billion in 2017-19.

Estimates have rates growing at the same percentage every two years through the 2021-23 biennium, Crosley said.

Crosley said the main cause behind employer rate growth is the difference between what employees have already earned, called “accrued liability,” and the funding available to pay those benefits, called the “unfunded actuarial liability.” In 2015, the number sat at almost $22 billion.

He said past practices helped create that problem.

Decisions made in the and 1980s and 1990s, when the program was making large investment earnings and crediting accounts at high percentages, allowed employees to retire with annual benefits that sometimes matched 100 percent or more of their salaries.

“The system was never designed to pay that much,” Crosley said.

But those benefits were guaranteed, so when earnings fell back to earth, higher employer rates were necessary to make the equation “benefits = contributions + earnings” match.

“It’s a balance that we have to strike,” Crosley said.

The past can’t be undone, at least not according to Oregon Supreme Court decisions overturning cost-controlling reforms, Crosley said. Those judges receive PERS.

In 2013, the Legislature passed reforms including lowering cost of living adjustments on benefits. The court ruled in 2015 that idea is OK for benefits earned after the legislation was enacted, but not before. That decision wiped out most of longterm cost savings.



That ruling, and others, have held the system to past agreements with employees, which lead PERS Executive Director Steven Patrick Rodeman to say that the rising unfunded liability is both a concern and a stubborn problem to solve.

In a September 2016 presentation to the Bipartisan PERS Solutions Work Group, Rodeman said that retired employees are responsible for most of the increases. Those benefits account for 64 percent of the program’s liability.

“Proposed legislative concepts either shift the benefit cost from employers to members, or reduce the normal cost incrementally by reducing benefits for active members, but do not reduce the unfunded legacy benefits that are the principal driver of higher employer rates,” Rodeman’s presentation read.

Forward-thinking changes have been made. The Oregon Public Service Retirement Plan was created for workers hired after Aug. 29, 2003, and is significantly less costly, Crosley said.

Even with those changes, PERS payments to retirees will continue to grow from about $4.5 billion in 2016 to a peak of $8 billion in 2040.

For the immediate future — the 2017-18 budgets about to be written — local governments are responding in a variety of ways.

Polk County Administrator Greg Hansen said the county’s budget can absorb PERS if other costs don’t get out of hand at the same time.

“If we don’t get large increases in health insurance … we should be able to weather that storm,” Hansen said.

The city of Dallas set aside $84,000 in the current budget, and employees will begin paying a percentage of their health care plans to defray PERS costs, said Finance Director Cecilia Ward.

Falls City Mayor Terry Ungricht said the information he has now points to minimal impact, but he will know more in a few months.

Gloria Butsch, Independence’s finance director, doesn’t anticipate cuts to compensate for PERS, but said, “It is a bit early in the process to know fully how we will respond.”

School districts may be in wait-and-see mode for the Legislature’s final say on the state’s 2017-19 budget.

Gov. Kate Brown’s budget proposal released in December — the first take on the more than $20 billion spending plan — attempted to set aside enough to maintain current programs, including PERS costs.

Tami Montague, Dallas School District business manager, said the $8 billion going to schools in the governor’s draft may not be enough to save schools from cuts.

“However, we really won’t know what potential reductions look like until the Legislature sets the final budget for K-12 during their upcoming session,” she said. “Historically, the legislative final budget is a little higher than the governor’s, but we can’t be assured of that.”