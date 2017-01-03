Public Agenda is a listing of upcoming meetings for governmental and nongovernmental agencies in Polk County. To submit a meeting, send it at least two weeks before the actual meeting date to the Itemizer-Observer via email (ionews@polkio.com).
—
Wednesday, Jan. 4
• Monmouth Historic Commission — 6 p.m., Volunteer Hall, 144 S. Warren St., Monmouth. 503-838-0725.
• Monmouth Planning Commission — 7 p.m., Volunteer Hall, 144 S. Warren St., Monmouth. 503-838-0725.
Monday, Jan. 9
• Dallas School Board of Directors — 3:15 p.m., LaCreole Middle School, 701 SE LaCreole Dr., Dallas.
• Hops and Heritage Festival Commission — 6 p.m., Independence Elks Lodge, 289 S. Main St., Independence. 503-838-1212.
• Central School Board of Directors — 6:30 p.m., Henry Hill Education Support Center, 750 S. Fifth St., Independence.
• WIMPEG Board of Directors — 7 p.m., 150 N. Knox St., Monmouth. 503-838-0725.
Tuesday, Jan. 10
• Polk County Board of Commissioners — 9 a.m., Polk County Courthouse, first floor conference room, 850 Main St., Dallas. 503-623-8173.
• Independence City Council — 7 p.m., Independence Civic Center, 555 S. Main St., Independence. 503-838-1212.
• Dallas Planning Commission — 7 p.m., Dallas City Hall, 187 SE Court St., Dallas. 503-831-3565.
Wednesday, Jan. 11
• Polk County Board of Commissioners — 9 a.m., Polk County Courthouse, first floor conference room, 850 Main St., Dallas. 503-623-8173.
• Independence Heritage Museum Commission — 4 p.m., Independence Heritage Museum, 112 S. Third St., Independence. 503-838-1212.
• Monmouth Library Advisory Board — 7 a.m., Monmouth Public Library, 168 Ecols St. S., Monmouth. 503-838-0725.
• Monmouth Parks and Recreation Board — 7 p.m., Volunteer Hall, 144 S. Warren St., Monmouth. 503-838-0725.
Commenting has been disabled for this item.