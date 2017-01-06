0

Dallas City Manager Finalist For Mcminnville Post

Foggin one of four being considered for the job

Itemizer-Observer staff report

As of Friday, January 6, 2017

DALLAS – Dallas City Manager Ron Foggin is one of four finalists for the city manager post in McMinnville.

Interim McMinnville City Manager Candace Haines confirmed that Foggin was part of the city’s final four.

Foggin took over the city manager post in Dallas in January 2013.

In December, the Dallas City Council approved a year contract extension and a 2 percent merit raise for Foggin, bringing his monthly salary to $12,035.

For more on this story, see the Jan. 11 edition of the I-O.

