Boc Considers 2017 Ballot Measure

DALLAS — The Polk County Commissioners on Tuesday approved moving forward with considering placing an up to $10 million facilities maintenance bond on the May 2017 ballot.

Tuesday’s unanimous vote was not the final decision on the bond, but the first step in the process of getting one onto a ballot. A final decision would come after a public hearing on the issue. The amount the board could ask of voters is still in flux.

If the bond amount is $10 million over 10 years, the cost would average about 20 cents per $1,000 of assessed value on properties. Taxpayers finished paying off the county’s road bond this year, which amounted to 51 cents per $1,000 assessed value.

Hansen noted the commissioners should keep in mind that property owners are also paying for the public safety operating levy at about 30 cents per $1,000. His said recommendation of a $10 million bond was an effort to keep property taxes below current taxes.

Commissioner Craig Pope said he would be more comfortable with asking for $9 million, based on the facilities study conducted last year.

“Somewhere between your estimate and the architectural report is the number we are going to fall on,” Pope said. “We end up at a $9-million bond range, following the report and still having some buffer room.”

Hansen said costs on the project estimates could have gone up in the last year and would continue to rise between now and when work could start.

“I concur completely that we should not even look at anything above $10 million, and I would hesitate to go anywhere below $8.5 million,” Hansen said. “Anywhere in that range, you are going to get a lot done and you are going to make a lot of needed improvements.”

In other business, the county will:

• Hold its annual Compensation Committee meeting on Jan. 18 at 10 a.m. The committee, consisting of the three non-elected members of the budget committee, makes a recommendation on elected official salaries.

Elected officials are paid (per month): County commissioner — $6,179; assessor — $6,804; clerk — $6,526; sheriff — $8,436; treasurer — $6,850; district attorney — paid by the state and receives no supplemental income from the county.