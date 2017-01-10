Community Notebook

Smith Fine Arts continues with dance

The Rainbow Dance Theatre will take the stage at 7:30 p.m. on Friday at Rice Auditorium at Western Oregon University as part of the Smith Fine Arts Series.

Tickets are $25 general admission and $10 for students.

Rainbow Dance Theatre’s ensemble of eight virtuoso dancers transforms the concert stage into a world of mystery, pathos and humor. Delighting audiences of all ages with its athletic “pullout-the-stops celebration of … dancing that pays homage to world-dance and –music influences” (Sheryl Dare, Honolulu Advertiser), RDT’s repertory features modern works with roots in the traditions of many world cultures. Combined with innovative aerial choreography, visually stunning interactive sets, and the latest innovations in fiber optic and electro-luminescent technology, the distinctive choreography of artistic directors Darryl Thomas and Valerie Bergman creates “an exotic feast for the senses”. (Isamu Jordan, Spokane Spokesman Review)

Rainbow Dance Theatre is directed by internationally renowned dancer-choreographers Valerie Bergman and Darryl Thomas. Its name highlights its roots in Hawaii, the “land of rainbows”, as well as the ethnic diversity of its company members and the diverse cultural influences in the choreography performed by the Company.

The company celebrates this diversity as well with its virtuosic style that fuses West African Dance, Haitian Dance, Hip Hop, Martial Arts with American Modern Dance. This high-impact, rapid-fire performance style features a rugged athleticism and gravity-defying partnering. 3-D backdrops, inter-active full-stage sets and lavish costuming add a unique visual element that transforms the dance performance into an entertaining and provocative theatrical event.

Founded in Honolulu, Hawaii, in 1991, Rainbow Dance Theatre has been based in Monmouth since 2000.

For more information: http://rainbowdancetheatre.org/.

Polk County action committee to meet

The Polk County Principled Action Committee will hold a meeting Saturday from 2 to 4 p.m. at Dallas Retirement Village, 310 W. Ellendale Ave., Dallas.

Participants will set the agenda.

Learn to hunt at EE Wilson area

EE Wilson Wildlife Area will host a small game hunting workshop Jan. 21 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife and Mary’s Peak Hound Club will organize the workshop.

Families are welcome, with children ages 9 and older eligible to register and attend with an adult.

The workshop will review equipment, the dogs who accompany hunters, and how to safely hunt over hounds. Participants can then hunt in the morning and afternoon with specially trained hounds and hunting equipment provided by ODFW.

Cost is $52 for adults and $22 for children.

ODFW requires participants to attend a shotgun skills clinic prior to the event. ODFW will hold a clinic Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at EE Wilson Wildlife Area. Cost is $12.

ODFW provides all necessary equipment at both events.

For more information or to sign up: www.or.outdoorcentral.us/or/license.

Financial peace classes offered

Dallas Church, 450 SE Washington St., Dallas, will hold Dave Ramsey’s Financial Peace University classes beginning Thursday at 7 p.m.

Lessons will be held once a week for nine weeks. Topics include budgeting, relationships and money, getting out of debt, saving for emergencies and investing.

Each lesson will be taught by Ramsey on DVD followed by a small-group discussion.

To register: www.daveramsey.com.

A membership must be purchased for class materials.



Falls City to hold town hall Saturday

Falls City will hold a town hall meeting Saturday at 7 p.m. at the Community Center, 320 North Main St., Falls City.

The theme will be Dare to Prepare — a new year, new president, new findings.

Art class offered Saturday in Indy

The Second Saturday Family Art Class returns Saturday from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Independence Women’s Club, 340 S. Third St., Independence. There is no cost to attend, and registration is not required.

The class is designed for children and their accompanying adults.

The class will cover still life oil pastel paintings, inspired by Cezanne with Paula Booth.

Central High to perform musical

Central High School will perform “Band Geeks the Musical” Friday through Saturday. The show will also run Jan. 18-21.

Showtime is 7 p.m. A matinee at 2 p.m. will be available on Saturday.

Cost is $8 for adults and $5 for students.

For information or to purchase tickets: www.chsperformingarts.org/.