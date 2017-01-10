Getting Their Geek On

INDEPENDENCE — It’s almost like the role was written for him.

Sophomore Seth Dickson plays Jake in Central High School’s production of, “Band Geeks,” opening on Friday at 7 p.m.

“A lot of the stuff he’s going through I can really connect with him,” Dickson said of Jake. “Because I was in sports and now I’m in theater. And it became my family. He (Jake) injures someone else, gets suspended from his school and has to join the other school’s marching band.”

The Band Marches On ... What: Central Performing Arts presents “Band Geeks,” music by Mark Allen; music and lyrics by Gaby Alter; concept, music, lyrics and book by Tommy Newman and Gordon Greenberg. When: Show opens Friday at 7 p.m. and continues with two performances on Saturday at 2 p.m. and at 7 p.m. It resumes Jan. 18 through 21, show time at 7 p.m. Where: Central High School’s auditorium, 1530 Monmouth St., Independence. Admission: General, $8; students with ID, $5. More information: 503-838-0480.

When Jake shows up to play the drums with the Cuyahoga High Marching Beavers, he causes more trouble with the small, struggling music program — but it isn’t all his fault. His performance on the field causes some jealous riffs with Elliott, played by Dylan Lewis, a senior at Central.

“He is trying to be a leader, but isn’t very good at it, and he’s a whiner,” Lewis said of his character. “He kind of knows he just whines, and the new guy comes in and steals his spotlight — and it is his.”

Not only that, but the girl Elliott has a crush on develops a crush on Jake.

That’s just par for the course in high school, said Matisyn Robischon, a junior.

Robischon plays Laura, Elliott’s best friend. In the play, she has a crush on Elliott — unknown to him, of course.

“I definitely relate to Laura,” Robischon said. “We all go through hard times. We all have a crush that doesn’t like us back. We all have teachers that don’t think we’re doing enough; parents that don’t think we’re doing enough.”

The key is to stand up for yourself, Robischon said, something Laura learns eventually.

The theme of standing up for yourself and embracing who you are runs throughout the musical.

Maynard DeWitt Jr., sophomore, plays Stewart, the asthmatic son of the high school principal.

“He gets picked on,” DeWitt said. “When he comes to band, the kids are kind of nice to him. Throughout the play, he struggles with himself. At the end, he embraces his inner geek.”

To add to the unfolding, teenage drama, the 10-member marching band must face continuous budget cuts and the loss of its practice field.

The musical doesn’t leave out any high-school stereotypes, said Jeff Witt, drama teacher.

“It’s kind of a cross between ‘High School Musical,’ and ‘Glee,’” Witt said. “It’s hysterical.”

“Band Geeks” is produced by the theater class, which means it is open to kids who don’t typically try out for plays. Some of the actors in this musical have never been in a play before, director Wendy Boyack said.