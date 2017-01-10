We’re deep into midwinter in MI Town and it seems like springtime is a distant faraway dream. It’s hard to think about sunshine and flowers when there’s frost on everything in sight. Most of us don’t want to venture far from the fireplace or a chair by a sunny window. Cats are welcome companions, once they settle on our laps for a long nap.

—

Once again, during the Christmas holidays we both looked for a bayberry candle to burn on New Year’s Day (or eve, depending on whatever tradition you’ve been told), searching just about everywhere to no avail.

I stopped in at Petals and Vines and of course, Maggie pointed me right to one of her beautiful displays, and there was the perfect bayberry candle. Just another reminder that we don’t need to go far from home to find those special good things to make our lives more complete.

—

The Monmouth Senior Center’s open house is scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 19, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sue Teal, center volunteers and the MI Chamber of Commerce invite everyone to attend this community event, to see all the new construction and other changes that have been made. The ribbon-cutting will be at noon, so that people who are working in the community can attend.

—

Students are busy with school activities and winter sports. It’s always a lot of fun to attend the various games and events, and to cheer for our children and those of our friends and neighbors. It’s easy to catch enthusiasm and energy from just being around younger people.

As always, our local schools are eager for volunteers in all their programs, and it’s another great way to chase away those midwinter blues.



—

Winter term has begun for Western Oregon University students, and the calendar is full of ongoing events and classes for everyone. MI Town residents have an excellent opportunity to meet students from all over the world, and to help them feel welcome in our community. Language barriers all but disappear when people take the time to listen and try to understand one another. Many of our Asian students have never been far away from the small towns they call home. A friendly smile and a warm handshake can make all the difference.

—

Those of us who have college students for neighbors can welcome them to their houses or apartments with a plate of cookies, and we can take that opportunity to get to know them a little better. And the students can take a few moments to learn about our community and their neighbors, too. We can all be good neighbors with a little time and effort on everybody’s part.