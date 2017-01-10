News In Brief

Independence officers make 10 arrests

INDEPENDENCE — Independence police officers made 10 driving under the influence of intoxicants arrests during the month of December, including three on New Year’s Eve.

The average breath test result for DUII alcohol arrests was 0.15 percent blood alcohol content. The legal limit in Oregon is less than 0.08 percent.

Four of the 10 arrests were cannabis-induced impairment.

Overtime shifts were given to officers through a partnership with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Grant for extra patrols. This grant will continue through November.

Super Bowl Sunday will be the next required date for extra enforcement. There will also be unannounced days throughout January with extra enforcement.

The Independence Police Department reminds citizens to find another way to get home if impaired and to call 911 to report an impaired driver who cannot be persuaded not to drive.

Martin Luther King honored at free event

DALLAS — A free event on Martin Luther King Day, Monday, aims to help people learn about and participate in local social justice advocacy.

Martin Luther King Day of Service Celebration will take place at Dallas First Presbyterian Church, 879 SW Levens St., Dallas. Admission is free and child care will be provided by Dallas Indoor Play Park, which organized the event.



The event will begin with live music by the Dallas Evangelical Church worship band and blues artist Gabriel Cox from 5:45 to 6:50 p.m.

Dallas Indoor Play Park is hosting children’s activities from 6:50 to 8 p.m. during the main event, the celebration service.

Starting at 7 p.m., the service will be in honor of Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy and features speakers Dr. Rev. Furniss, a theologian and Bible scholar, and representatives of Causa of Oregon, and local groups James2 Community Kitchen and Polk County Taskforce on Human Equality.

For more information: 503-623-3397.

Ron Lines Bridge dedication Saturday

DALLAS — The Ron Lines Memorial Bridge ribbon cutting and memorial walk has been rescheduled to Saturday.

The memorial walk will begin at 11 a.m.

The ribbon cutting for the bridge, which is named after former parks supervisor Ron Lines, who helped secure the grant that made the project possible, will follow at 11:30 a.m. The event will take place on the side of the bridge closest to the Dallas Aquatic Center, 1005 SE LaCreole Drive.

Parking is available at the aquatic center and at the lot on Walnut Street. Refreshments will be provided.

JD Shinn, the Dallas Area Chamber of Commerce CEO, Mayor Brian Dalton, and City Manager Ron Foggin will speak during the ceremony.

For more information: 503-831-3502.

OCSO arrested two during DUII patrols

POLK COUNTY — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people on driving under the influence of intoxicants and handed out 34 unrelated traffic warnings during DUII patrols conducted from Dec. 15, 2016, to Jan. 1.

In October of 2016, Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) and Oregon State Sheriff's Association (OSSA) awarded the sheriff’s office a grant directed toward DUII enforcement.

During the more than two-week period, deputies worked 17 hours of focused DUII patrols. The sheriff's office will continue to participate in the DUII grant throughout the year.