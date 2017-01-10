Point Targets Meth Network

POLK COUNTY — Polk County Inter-agency Narcotics Team “deiced” a methamphetamine distribution network in the county following a four-month investigation.

In an operation called “Deicer,” the team arrested 13 people, and is on the hunt for six more, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday.

Investigators identified and charged the following subjects involved: John Molina, Michael Gravelle, Chaeron Mortimer, Travis Weddle, Naomi Ahlgren, Rachel Keys, Damon Mathers, Tricia Haslett and Colin Lynch, all on one or more counts of delivery of methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine.

Officers arrested Jesse Creekmore on delivery of methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a school, manufacture of methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of school, and multiple counts of manufacturing of meth, delivery of meth and possession of meth.

Charla Vaughn was charged with delivery of methamphetamine with 1,000 feet of a school, delivery of methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine.

Tito Aguirre was arrested on delivery of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine and manufacture of methamphetamine.

Jeffrey Jackson was charged with unlawful delivery of Oxycodone and unlawful possession of Oxycodone.

Suspects still being pursued are: Aaron Welin, Melanie Allen, James VanDyke, Crystal Aguirre, Danielle Ralston and Joel Weiss, the sheriff’s office said.

Those with information about the whereabouts the outstanding subjects should contact the Polk County Sheriff's Office at 503-623-9251 or their local police agency.