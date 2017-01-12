Former Teacher And Coach Pleads Guilty To Sex Abuse

DALLAS – Kirk Myrold, the former Dallas School District teacher and soccer coach, pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree sex abuse in Polk County Circuit Court Thursday afternoon.

A second count of second-degree sex abuse and a charge of luring a minor were dropped as part of a plea negotiation with the Polk County District Attorney’s Office.

Judge Norm Hill sentenced Myrold to 30 days in jail and five years of probation, among other conditions, following the guilty plea.

On Sept. 12, 2016, the Dallas School District reported an inappropriate relationship between Myrold and a 17-year-old female student. He was arrested that day.

Hill ordered Myrold to have no contact with the victim in the case and no contact with minors. He must register as a sex offender.

For more on this story, see the Jan. 18 edition of the I-O.