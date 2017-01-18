Community Connect On Jan. 25

DALLAS — On Jan. 25, Valley Life Center, 1795 SE Miller Ave., in Dallas, will be busy with volunteers feeding, clothing, and otherwise helping those Polk County residents who are homeless, or at risk of homelessness.

It’s the Polk Community Connect, which runs from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Transportation is provided to and from the event for those who cannot make it.

Services available include dental care, basic health screenings, pet care, bike repair, haircuts, clothing, backpacks, and camping items — all at no cost to those who need them most.

The clothing, backpacks and camping items are first come, first served.

Other resources will be available from a variety of providers including children and youth services; education information; job assistance; housing programs; veterans services; benefits information; behavioral health; and community mail service.

Free meals will be provided to those who need it.

The day also serves as the annual point in time homeless count, where volunteers in cities and counties all over the nation take a physical count of all they can find who are homeless.

To serve as a provider for the event, contact Alinna Ghavami, Service Integration, 503-623-9664 ext. 2457. To volunteer: polkconnectvolunteer@gmail.com, or call 971-599-3845.