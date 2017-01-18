Dallas Senior Center Plans Approved

DALLAS — Plans to build a new senior center in Dallas cleared another hurdle on Jan. 10.

The Dallas Planning Commission approved the site design plan for the center’s soon-to-be new home near the corner of Southwest Court and Church streets, behind the Carnegie Building.

Architect Rex Price submitted final plans to the city for review on Dec. 7, 2016.

The city deemed them complete and scheduled a public hearing before the planning commission for approval.

Plans submitted on Nov. 17, 2016, were found to be incomplete and returned to the architect to finish.

Approved plans include a two-story, 7,248 square-foot center to replace the smaller space the Dallas Area Seniors use now, adjacent to the Dallas Public Library.

The project will include seven off-street parking spaces and 2,527-square-feet of landscaping.

More than two years ago, the city was awarded a $1.9 million Community Development Block Grant to pay for development and construction of the center.

Since then, the project has taken more time to get off the ground than expected, but the list of roadblocks is getting steadily shorter, said Dallas City Manger Ron Foggin.

Planning commission approval leaves just waiting on the state to approve the environmental review, which began in June 2015, before construction can begin, Foggin said.

“We are hopeful that will be completed shortly,” Foggin said. “As soon as the site is cleared by the state, the project can move forward. We are planning on the project starting late spring or early summer.”