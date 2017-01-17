Does anybody know how to break up the romance between Mother Nature and Old Man Winter? We’re three weeks into the month of January, and it’s time for all the snow and ice to go away. As deadline nears for publication, rainfall is predicted for the weekend, and most of us would welcome a return to warmer temperatures without the fear of freezing rain. Let’s hope that we can get back to our usual complaints about wet dogs and kids tracking mud into the houses.

—

Many of our students heard their favorite winter phrase — schools are closed today — and had a great time playing in the snow, building forts and stockpiling snowballs for the next skirmish with their friends and neighbors. Sleds and toboggans were dragged out of garages and many of those of us of a certain age reflected back to our own youthful antics, while watching from windows as a younger generation celebrated the season.

—

We really enjoyed watching Mr. Snowman appear on the lawn by the Monmouth Police Department and to see officers and local kids getting together for snowball fights and good outdoor fun last week. It was fun to see all the positive interaction and to share their enthusiasm on a cold winter’s day.

—

Early last Wednesday morning, I drove out to Sheridan to officiate at a wedding that had been canceled and rescheduled several times. Because of the weather, I packed extra clothes, a flashlight, food and water, and set out in 4-wheel drive to Joe Franko’s 76 Station on Highway 99, where he filled the gas tank and gave me updated road reports. Driving along highways 22 and 18, I was grateful to see both Polk and Yamhill county sheriff’s cars, as well as state police officers along the way. The roads had been plowed and sanded, so my journey was safe and uneventful. Stopping by the courthouse in Dallas on my return, I was happy to see that offices were open and services were being provided. Our first responders and other public employees have gone the extra mile lately.

—

Monmouth Senior Center Director Sue Teal welcomes everyone to the open house, Thursday from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. The new addition will allow for even more activities for seniors from MI Town and surrounding areas. Many folks have worked hard fundraising over the years, and now this has become a reality because of the extra efforts of Mark Fancey and volunteers including Marie Kristiansen, Diane Nordyke, Jack Hinkle, Jim Allgood, and contributions from so many others. See you there.