Myrold Pleads Guilty In Court

DALLAS — Four months after his arrest on accusations of sex abuse involving a 17-year-old student at Dallas High School, former teacher and coach Kirk Myrold will be headed to the Polk County Jail.

Myrold pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree sex abuse, a felony, in Polk County Circuit Court Thursday afternoon.

A second count of second-degree sex abuse and luring a minor charge were dropped as part of a plea negotiation with the Polk County District Attorney’s Office.

Judge Norm Hill sentenced Myrold to 30 days in jail and five years of probation among other conditions following the guilty plea.

Myrold pleaded guilty to count 2 of the Oct. 5 grand jury indictment, which read: “On or between June 1, 2016 and Sept. 12, 2016, … the defendant, being a person of 21 years of age or older, did unlawfully and knowingly subject (the victim), a person incapable of consent by reason of being under the age of 18 years, to sexual contact by touching her lips, mouth or sexual intimate part.”

He was arrested on Sept. 12, 2016, following a report from Dallas School District of the inappropriate relationship between Myrold and the girl.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Jayme Kimberly said given his criminal history, the presumptive sentence per Oregon statute for the crime is three years of probation. Because the offense is a sex crime, the sentence could be stretched to five years, she said.

The District Attorney’s Office recommended the longer probation term and the 30-day jail term.

Myrold also must undergo a sex offender evaluation and treatment. Hill ordered Myrold to have no contact with the victim in the case and no contact with minors. He must register as a sex offender.

Myrold was ordered to report to the Polk County Jail on Monday morning to begin serving his 30-day sentence.

If he finishes probation successfully, Myrold can apply to have the charge reduced to a misdemeanor.

Kimberly said the DA’s office notified the victim and her family about Thursday’s plea and sentencing.

“The victim did not wish to attend or make a statement to the court,” Kimberly said.

When asked, Myrold told Hill he didn’t wish to address the court either.

Before sentencing, Myrold’s attorney, Clark Willes, said his client “wishes to apologize to the victim and her family for problems he has caused them.”

Through his attorney, Myrold apologized to his own family as well.