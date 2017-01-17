News In Brief

Sheriff seeks animal control officer

POLK COUNTY — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is hiring for an animal control officer.

Duties of the position are investigating issues relating to dog or animal control in compliance with state law and county ordinances. Tasks include, but are not limited to: determining if sheep were killed by dogs or coyotes; investigations of dog bites; investigations on reports of animal cruelty; monitoring license requirements; inspection of dog kennels for compliance with permits; and recognizing medical conditions in dogs that may require quarantine or veterinary care.

The pay scale for the full-time position is $3,289 to $4,161 per month. The department has a budget of about $150,000, half of which comes from a general fund transfer, said County Administrator Greg Hansen.

The application period closes Thursday at 1 p.m. For more information: 503-623-1888.

Dallas holds utility rate open house

DALLAS — The city of Dallas’ Utility Rate Advisory Committee is hosting an open house to educate citizens about new water and sewer rates on Monday at 6 p.m.

The open house will be held at LaCreole Middle School, 701 SE LaCreole Drive. At the event, citizen can find out how much their rates will change and what improvements the revenue will pay for.