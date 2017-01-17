Pedee News

Our hearts go out to the LaVoie family, who lost 44-year-old David on Jan. 8. He was the son of Ted and Billie LaVoie and grandson of Dave and Joyce LaVoie and grew up in Pedee. In 2008, he was involved in a car accident that left him a paraplegic, hard on a guy who loved being outdoors and spending his time hunting and fishing, but still he found ways to continue being outside, hunting and enjoying his yard and garden.

—

Shawn and Trina Brotherton spent two weeks in Florida with their kids Kalina and Kindan, which is the longest vacation they’ve taken since their honeymoon 16 years ago. They played on the beach with Trina’s cousins and visited Sea World, Universal Studios, and DisneyWorld. Their favorites were Harry Potter’s Diagon Alley at Universal Studios, and Animal Kingdom of course, Trina being a vet. Highlights for the kids were the beach and catching lizards. And, Trina says, all this only possible because of Dave Ramsey classes seven years ago! Sadly, while they were gone, they lost their 31-year-old Arabian mare that had been part of Trina’s life for 30 years.

—

Speaking of Dave Ramsey, don’t forget that Thursday, is the preview session of his Financial Freedom class at 7 p.m. at Pedee Church. This first session is free. The classes start on Feb. 2, 7 to 8:30 p.m., and will run for nine weeks. Call the church or come to the preview night if you have questions. Or you can look up Financial Peace University online.

—

Hopefully by the time this is printed, the weather will have abated and we’re all back to school and club and otherwise back to our regular schedules.

On Jan. 8, even church was canceled (a very rare occurrence), which did give Pastor Daniel Russell and Eric Schwanke and Pam Burbank an opportunity to visit several people in the neighborhood, taking them cookies and bread and making sure all was OK with them.