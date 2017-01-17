Polk County Receives Decreased Timber Payment

POLK COUNTY — The Bureau of Land Management issued nearly $19 million in timber payments to 18 counties last week, including Polk County.

Polk received $406,132, about 2.16 percent of the total payments. That compares to $845,495 issued last year.

The lower amount is due to the expiration of the Secure Rural Schools and Community Self-Determination Act, which was not renewed by Congress following last year’s payment.

That decrease in payments may result in the county increasing the amount property owners will pay on the public safety levy. A final decision on that will come from the Polk County Budget Committee when it reviews the budget this spring.

Last year, the county charge 31.96 cents per $1,000, less than the 45 cents authorized by voters. During the levy campaign, county officials said the amount charged taxpayers for the levy would be offset by any timber revenue received.

Greg Hansen, county administrator, said he will recommend to the budget committee that the county charge up to 39 or 40 cents per $1,000 on the levy to make up for less revenue.

The payments follow the formula in the 1937 Oregon & California Land Act, which provides for a percentage of timber cut revenues on federal land to be paid to counties. With the expiration of the SRS program, the 1937 act takes effect.

Per the law, 50 percent of timber receipts are to go to counties. In fiscal year 2016, more than $40 million in timber receipts were paid.

About $18.8 million was distributed to counties after a 6.9 percent sequester.

Douglas County received the largest payment of $4.7 million.