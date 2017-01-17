School Notes

INDEPENDENCE —With weather affecting instructional time in the classroom, Central School District will move the grade day/elementary in-service to Feb. 3 to protect as much instructional time in the first semester as possible. The date was originally scheduled for Jan. 30.

Classes will be on regular schedules Jan. 30-Feb. 2.

The district and the associations will also begin talking about recapturing at least two instructional days in the second semester to meet the necessary state requirements.

Once a plan is formulated, it will be shared with families.