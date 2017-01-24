Academic Honors

NEWBERG — Local students were among the nearly 250 who received diplomas at George Fox University’s midyear commencement on Dec. 17, 2016.

Courtney DuMond, of Dallas, earned a Bachelor of Science in biology; Michael Herrin, of Dallas, earned a Bachelor of Arts in social and behavioral studies. Holly Giesbrecht, of Independence, earned a Master of Business Administration. Kimberly Hanson, of Monmouth, earned a Bachelor of Arts in health care administration.