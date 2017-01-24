Community Calendar

—

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 25

• Helping Hands Emergency Food Bank — 10 a.m. to noon, Monmouth Christian Church, 959 Church St. W., Monmouth. For eligible community members; available every Wednesday. 541-404-6517.

• Respite Care — 1 to 3 p.m., 182 SW Academy St., Suite 216, Dallas. Free child care for parents who need time to run errands, pay bills, etc. Free. Open for children ages six weeks to 5 years. 503-877-8473 to reserve space. Diapers are provided.

• Willamette Valley Food Assistance Program Food Bank — 1:30 to 6:30 p.m., 888 Monmouth Cutoff Road, Building E, Dallas. Weekly distribution for eligible community members. 503-831-5634.

• Wednesday Evening Worship — 6:30 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 320 SE Fir Villa Road, Dallas. 503-623-2233.

• Painting, Canvas and Cocktails — 7 p.m., The Boondocks, 318 N. Main St. Falls City. All supplies, paint, canvas and instruction provided. No experience necessary. $30, snack and cocktail included. 503-787-2700.

• Brew and BS: The New Testament — 7 p.m., St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 1486 SW Levens St., Dallas. A lecture series on New Testament figures. Bring brew of choice — coffee, tea, chai, beer, wine, cider. 435-503-4304.



—

THURSDAY, JAN. 26

• Monmouth-Independence Rotary Club — Noon, First Baptist Church, 1505 Monmouth St., Independence. Visiting Rotarians, guests and prospective Rotarians are welcome to these luncheon meetings. Free. 503-838-4884.

• James2 Community Kitchen Meal — 4:30 to 6 p.m., Dallas United Methodist Church, 565 SE LaCreole Drive, Dallas. Free; everyone welcome. 503-623-8429.

• Homework, Hoops and Hotdogs — 5:30 to 8 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1401 SW 13th St., Dallas. Free help with homework for students in middle and high school. 503-917-9822, Nona Springer.

—

FRIDAY, JAN. 27

• Take Off Pounds Sensibly Club Meeting — 9:45 to 11 a.m., Church of Christ, 127 Heffley St. N., Monmouth. First meeting is free. 503-930-7936.

• Altered Attitudes Alcoholics Anonymous — Noon, Dallas United Methodist Church, 565 SE LaCreole Drive, Dallas. 503-399-0599.

• Red Cross Blood Drive — 1 to 6 p.m., Faith Evangelical Free Church, 2290 E. Ellendale, Dallas. www.redcrossblood.org.

• The Arc of Polk County Dance and Karaoke Night — 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Academy Building, 182 SW Academy St., Dallas. For adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Admission: $3 (staffers and family admitted free). Snacks available for purchase. 541-223-3261.

• Guthrie Park Acoustic Music Jam Session — 6:30 to 10 p.m., Guthrie Park Community Center, 4320 Kings Valley Highway, Dallas. Free (donations accepted). 503-623-0809.

—

SATURDAY, JAN. 28

• Polk Community Free Clinic — 7 to 11 a.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 320 SE Fir Villa Road, Dallas. Free medical and mental health care for uninsured and underinsured. Held on the first and fourth Saturday of the month. 503-990-8772.

—

SUNDAY, JAN. 29

• Last Sunday at River Gallery — 2 to 4 p.m., River Gallery, 184 S. Main St., Independence. Reception to honor corner and window focus artists. Free. 503-838-6171.

—

MONDAY, JAN. 30

• Red Cross Blood Drive — 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., First Baptist Church, 1505 Monmouth St., Independence. www.redcrossblood.org.

• Central Lions Club — Noon, Independence Elks Lodge 1950 Dining Room, 289 S. Main St., Independence. 503-606-2150.

• Willamette Valley New Horizons Orchestra — 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Monmouth Senior Center, 180 Warren St. S., Monmouth. Local orchestra for beginning through intermediate musicians. Meets every Monday. Players of all levels welcome. $25 monthly fee to cover expenses. 503-838-4884.

—

TUESDAY, JAN. 31

• Indoor Play Park — 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 879 SW Levens St., Dallas. Open to children pre-kindergarten and younger with parent/adult. Tuesdays through Fridays. Free.

• James2 Community Kitchen Meal — 4:30 to 6 p.m., St. Philip Catholic Church, 825 SW Mill St., Dallas. Free; everyone welcome. 503-623-8429.

• Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS) Club — 6 to 7 p.m. weigh-in, 7 to 8 p.m. meeting, First Christian Church basement, 1079 SE Jefferson St., Dallas. Meetings offer programs and activities aimed at losing weight. Open to anyone. First meeting is free.

• Overeaters Anonymous — Noon to 1 p.m., Salem Health West Valley, 525 SE Washington St., Dallas. Support group meets in the quiet room/chapel immediately inside the emergency entrance on Clay Street. Dee Ann White, 971-718-6444.

—

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 1

• Monmouth Business Association — 7:30 a.m., Partnerships in Community Living Inc., 480 Main St. E. A meeting of business people, the Monmouth-Independence Chamber of Commerce director, and city officials. 503-751-0147.

• Indoor Play Park — 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Tuesday through Friday, First Presbyterian Church, 879 SW Levens St., Dallas. Drop-ins welcome. For ages infant through pre-K with parent. Free, but donations accepted. 503-623-3397.

• Helping Hands Emergency Food Bank — 10 a.m. to noon, Monmouth Christian Church, 959 Church St. W., Monmouth. For eligible community members; available every Wednesday. 541-404-6517.

• Senior meals, Dallas — 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday, LaCreole Manor, 204 SW Walnut St., Dallas. Free, but $3 donation suggested. Reservations required. 503-623-6232.

• Senior meals, Monmouth — 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday, Monmouth Senior Center, 180 S. Warren St., Monmouth. Free, but $3 donation suggested. Reservations required. 503-838-2084.

• Scrabble with Betty — 1 p.m., Independence Public Library, 175 Monmouth St., Independence. Scrabble games first Wednesday of every month. Free; refreshments and prizes available. 503-551-7687 or 503-838-1811.

• Willamette Valley Food Assistance Program Food Bank — 1:30 to 6:30 p.m., 888 Monmouth Cutoff Road, Building E, Dallas. Weekly distribution for eligible community members. 503-831-5634.

• Yarning for Others — 3 to 5 p.m., St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 1486 SW Levens St., Dallas. Knitters and crocheters gather to make clothing and accessories for those in need on the first Wednesday of every month. 503-689-7222.

• Wednesday Evening Worship — 6:30 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 320 SE Fir Villa Rd., Dallas. 503-623-2233.

• Brew and BS: The New Testament — 7 p.m., St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 1486 SW Levens St., Dallas. A lecture series on New Testament figures. Bring brew of choice — coffee, tea, chai, beer, wine, cider. 435-503-4304.

