Dallas Wrestling: Dragons Take Second At Reser’S Tournament

HILLSBORO — Dallas’ wrestling team sent a clear message to its 5A competition: It’s on.

The Dragons finished second overall at the Reser’s Tournament of Champions on Friday and Saturday. Roseburg, a 6A school, finished first.

“When you’re competing against the best 5A schools, the Hermistons, the Redmonds, the Hillsboros and the like, you want to fare very well against them,” coach Tony Olliff said. “We were with preoccupied with the 5A schools and how we matched up against them. Finishing ahead of them was good.”

Joseph Foster (126 pounds) won an individual title. Tanner Earhart (170) finished second. Clay Coxen (182) took third.

“We’re very proud of Joe Foster,” Olliff said. “He beat a top-seeded kid. We’ve had four Reser’s Champions: Josh Christenson, Cody Bibler, Matt Hofenbredl and now Joe joins them. It’s a special thing to be in that category.”

Ryan Bibler (106) and Dawson Barcroft (113) placed fourth. Jacob Jones (132) and Treve Earhart (195) took fifth, and Cody Janssen (160) finished sixth.

The results were promising against some of the state’s top wrestling talent from all classifications.

“It’s the best of the best,” Bibler said. “If you place at Reser’s, you get a good look at what you’re going to face at state.”

Tanner faced Travis Wittlake from 4A school Marshfield in the final. Wittlake is considered one of the top wrestlers in the state.



“Tanner did an exceptional job,” Olliff said. “The only way people aren’t going to get beat up pretty bad by the guy he faced in the finals is if they’re smart enough not to come out for wrestling.”

That didn’t mean Tanner was OK with losing.

“I know he’s really good, but I don’t like how much stronger he was than me. I need to keep getting better and stronger. That’s what my focus will be on,” Tanner said.

Bibler, similarly found that his losses weren’t blowouts.

“I lost to a few people I shouldn’t have,” Bibler said. I just have to get at it more.”

The most important lesson the team learned is that, even among some of the state’s best competition, Dallas will be a force to be reckoned with come district championship time and beyond.

“The last time we finished this well, we won a state title a couple weeks later,” Olliff said. “It’s exciting for us to finish like we did. Hopefully we can keep the momentum going.”

Reser’s may have lit an even bigger fire under Dallas’ wrestlers.

The Dragons host Central Wednesday (today) at 6 p.m.

It’s a rare chance to see Dallas wrestle at home. The Brunner Invitational was canceled earlier this season due to weather, and wrestlers are eager to compete in front of a home crowd.

“Wrestling at home is always fun,” Tanner said. “We have some pretty passionate fans. I like it.”

Dallas will travel to compete in the Robert Paul Invitational in Sandy on Saturday and to Woodburn on Feb. 1. But the Dragons also are keeping their eyes on a bigger prize: getting ready for state. If the Reser’s Tournament of Champions showed them anything it’s that Dallas could be a major player if wrestlers continue to work hard.

“I think to me, and it should for all of us, show that we have something special right now,” Tanner said. “We can’t take this for granted and we have to make the most of the rest of the season.”