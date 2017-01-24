Last week’s wind and rain couldn’t dampen the enthusiasm and energy at the Monmouth Senior Center’s open house on Thursday. Center Director Sue Teal welcomed everyone who attended, giving special recognition to many folks who had worked very hard for several years to see their hopes and wishes fulfilled. Sue shared the names of people, foundations, organizations and especially the city of Monmouth, who contributed funds and hard work to make the dreams of the new addition become a reality. It truly does take a village – and persistence – to reach such a goal. If you’re new to MI Town, or haven’t been in the center recently, please come in for a visit.

I’d like to thank Roth’s Independence for donating the cakes that were served.

—

Even though we’ve bid a fond farewell to all the accumulated snow here in MI Town, we still have several more weeks of winter to endure before we can get out the seed catalogues and think about gardens and flowers and perhaps putting in a new deck or walkways through the back yard. We’ve finally put away all things Christmas and holiday season, and have made some progress on donating items no longer needed or used. All those new year’s resolutions have become very old – very fast. The weather is still too nasty and unpredictable to do many outdoor activities, such as hiking or taking long walks around town, and travel to a sunshine-drenched island isn’t a reality this year for many folks. There’s no Weather Fairy with a magic wand to get us through these January and February days, but thanks to MI Town’s libraries – getting lost in a good book is a great option.

—

For parents or baby sitters feeling homebound with wee ones, how about packing up the babies from infants to 2 and going to the Independence library on Tuesday afternoons at 2 for the Tiny Tots at 2 program. Parents and children of pre-school age are welcome to attend the Family Story Time on Wednesday mornings at 10:30. Elementary school students are welcome to the Chess Club, held in the Independence library meeting room at 4:30 every Thursday afternoon. There are several other programs available for children, teens and adults.

—

Monmouth Public Library welcomes the little ones and parents to Tales for Tots at 10:15 a.m. on Tuesdays, and to the Preschool Explores group on Thursday mornings at 10:15. The Builders Club for kids in grades K through five is held the first Wednesday of the month (Feb. 1 is the next meeting) at 2:30 p.m. Children 8 years of age and younger are asked to bring an adult with them to the meeting. Check with the library or on the webpage to inquire about other programs for children, teens and adults.