Mlk Inspired Man To Work For Unity

DALLAS — Rev. George Furniss was 24 when he heard words that would inspire him to spend decades fighting for civil rights and social justice.

It was August of 1963, and Furniss was one of 200,000 people who had gathered on the Washington Mall during the March on Washington.

“It was a milestone experience to be at the March on Washington. Two hundred thousand people gathered there on that August day on the Washington Mall, in front of the Lincoln Memorial, hearing a series of excellent white and black civil rights leaders,” he recalled.

The crowd had been standing for a little more than three hours when the last speaker, Martin Luther King Jr., took the stage.

“Everyone was pretty tired. I think everybody was thinking it would good to have this over. It would be good to go home,” Furniss said. “And then was his speech.

“He electrified the crowd.”

Furniss knew they were listening to history in King’s “I Have a Dream …” speech.

He forgot about the long hours of standing and listened to the words. Furniss was particularly struck when King spoke of transforming “the jangling discords of our nation into a beautiful symphony of brotherhood.”

“That is based on more than just tolerance between groups, but it is based on acceptance and friendship and love among people,” Furniss said, adding that journey is incomplete. “It’s a continuing struggle. It really is.”

Furniss spoke on that theme on Martin Luther King Jr. Day last week at Dallas First Presbyterian Church in his talk, “Beyond Tolerance.”

Now a resident of Dallas with his wife Sandra Larson, the pastor at the church, Furniss believes more people need to seek understanding of views different from their own, particularly in the politically polarized times we live in.

“Talk to each other and learn, have significant dialogue about their world views,” he said. “It needs to be intentional. So much our lives are just kind of parallel lives. We are in situations together, but we don’t engage.”

It’s a belief he practices in his life, even having weekly coffee dates with a friend on the opposite end of the political spectrum.

He said the key isn’t necessarily to persuade or be persuaded, but simply encourage listening — and understanding.



“It’s been extremely helpful for me to understand his point of view,” Furniss said.



Furniss is active in the Polk County Taskforce for Human Equality, which has hosted speakers addressing stereotypes about race relations, Islam and transgender individuals. Once again, the purpose is to foster understanding, he said.

“We feel that is a way to make a contribution in Polk County,” he said.

He’s active with the national civil rights organization, Sojourners, and Bread for the World, an organization fighting hunger and food insecurity.

Furniss, 78, hasn’t lost faith in the movement.



“King said that the arch of history goes toward justice and I believe in that. People of all faiths who believe in the brotherhood of man must not grow discouraged,” he said. “They must realize it’s a long struggle, but it will be successful.”