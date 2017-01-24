Monmouth Shows Off Senior Center Expansion

MONMOUTH — Hundreds gathered at the Monmouth Senior Center on Thursday for its open house and ribbon cutting, celebrating the 2,133-square-foot expansion project.

The $520,000 addition was paid for through fundraising from the Friends of the Monmouth Senior Center, coupled with contributions from the city of Monmouth as well as grants from Ford Family Foundation, Meyer Memorial Trust, Oregon Community Fund and the Collins Fund.

While the actual construction was speedy — the ground-breaking was in the summer of 2016 — securing the money took more than a decade.

It was worth the effort, and the wait, Senior Center Director Sue Teal said Thursday.

The center had run out of space to accommodate all the activities and classes community members wanted.

New rooms have been added to the building to allow people to enjoy a class or card game without disruption — even if another event is happening in the main room, Teal said.

The addition of a generous storage space makes the multipurpose room feel larger, she noted, since it will no longer be needed for tables and chairs.

One of the most exciting additions is the bathrooms.

“There are enough of them,” Teal said. “The bathrooms were one of our main reasons for expanding. We continued to grow, and our bathrooms haven’t.”

Another issue: The bathrooms weren’t accessible to those with mobility issues. Now they are.

Teal wants the community to know it is their center.

“We’re open to suggestions,” she said. “People have wants and needs, and we’d like them to tell us what they would like.”

The senior center is open to all, not just those over a certain age.

With the expansion completed, there is still work to do, furniture to purchase.

Monthly breakfasts will continue to raise money to support the ongoing wish list of items for the center.