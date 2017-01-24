News In Brief

State lawmakers to host students

SALEM — The Oregon House of Representatives and the Oregon Senate will once again host students from around the state as part of the honorary page program.

The program allows students to witness the legislative process in an up-close and personal way in a space of about six hours.

For more information or to apply: oregonlegislature.gov, “citizen engagement.”

Safety contest open to high school students

SALEM — A Oregon Young Employee Safety Coalition contest for high-school students encourages them to increase awareness about safety on the job. Students may submit a 90-second video that inspires young workers to do at least one thing differently to stay safe on the job. The video must include the theme: Speak up. Work safe.

The video must educate young workers about the importance of speaking up in the workplace. Participants are encouraged to develop a key message or slogan, use humor, and get creative while emphasizing ways to protect themselves and their co-workers. The top three entries will take home cash prizes ranging from $300 to $500. Schools will offer matching amounts. For more information: youngemployeesafety.org.