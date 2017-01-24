School Notes

Perrydale to have openings on board

PERRYDALE — The Perrydale School District will have three open positions for its board of directors in the May special election.

Interested individuals are encouraged to attend the next couple of meetings (Feb. 13 and March 13 at 7 p.m. at Perrydale School District Science Lab, 7445 Perrydale Road, Amity).

Board members serve four-year terms and meet monthly, with additional meetings as needed. The board is responsible for setting higher-level policies, establishing and keeping on track the district’s adopted budget, determining the strategic direction of the district, and supervising the superintendent. Candidates must be registered voters and have lived in the district boundaries for one year immediately preceding the election.

Submit a candidate filing form to the Polk County Elections Office by 5 p.m. on March 16.

The district also is seeking two people to serve on the budget committee. Qualified persons interested in serving on the budget committee may submit a written letter of interest and application to the superintendent before March 1. Appointments will be made by the board at its regular meeting on March 13.

For more information: Eric Milburn, emilburn@

perrydale.k12.or.us, or 503-623-2040.

School Thursday, Friday for Kings Valley

KINGS VALLEY — Students attending Kings Valley Charter School will have school on Thursday and Friday. Conferences have been moved to Feb. 3, all day.

For those in grades kindergarten through eighth, there will be no school on Feb. 2 or 3. High school, ninth through 12th, will be released at 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 2 and have no school on Feb. 3.

The calendar changes were made because of the inclement weather in December and early January.

For more information: Cindy Simmons, 541-929-2134.