2018 Health Rates Available Online

SALEM — The state’s preliminary decisions for rates for 2018 individual and small employer health insurance plans are now available online at dfr.oregon.gov/healthrates.

The preliminary rate decisions are for small businesses and individuals who buy their own coverage rather than getting it through an employer.

In the individual market, the division has issued preliminary decisions for seven companies with average rate changes ranging from a 1.6 percent decrease to a 14.8 percent increase. Under preliminary decisions, Silver Standard Plan premiums for a 40-year-old in Portland would range from $355 to $452 a month, according to a release from the Oregon Department of Consumer and Business Services.