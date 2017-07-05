Events Center Awaits Decision

DALLAS — Owners of a proposed event center on Polk Station Road just outside of Dallas are awaiting a Polk County Hearings Officer decision on an appeal of its conditional use permit.

The Polk County Planning Department approved the conditional use permit on May 1 for a home occupation on the 20.5-acre property that is zoned “exclusive farm use.” The permit would allow two buildings on the property to be used for the center: a main venue with room for maximum of 100 guests and a second building with restrooms, a changing area for wedding parties and a catering kitchen.

When reached by phone last week, property owner Jim Voges said the plan is to mainly host weddings, but it’s being called an “event center” so not to exclude other types of events.

Voges declined further comment on the proposal. Jim and Judith Voges are the conditional-use permit applicants.

Before the planning department approved the permit, neighbors and other groups expressed opposition and concerns, mostly about traffic, noise and safety.

The Polk County Farm Bureau voted to oppose any event centers on farm land. Neighboring farmer Paul Villwock asked whether a traffic study would be done, citing the possibility that his field access might be blocked by traffic.

Kerns Homes opposed the proposal because of “the inadequacy of Polk Station Road to support existing and pending residential development and event center traffic.” Twenty-nine neighbors in the Polk Station subdivision signed a petition opposing the center.

Planner Mark Bernard said the department tried to answer concerns of those who commented on the requirements for establishing the permit. Conditions of approval include:

• Activities “shall be substantially conducted within the accessory structures” described in the application.

• No more than five full- or part-time workers shall be employed.

• Prior to opening the event center, the owner should make all necessary improvements to comply with state and local codes, and apply for the required permits to do that work.

• Events are permitted from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days per week, with cleanup activities allowed until 11 p.m.

• No more than 100 guests shall be allowed at any one event.

• Applicants must improve property’s water connection to commercial standards.

• A single lane driveway shall be expanded to two lanes from Polk Station Road to the event center parking lot. Applicant shall obtain an encroachment permit from the city of Dallas for that expansion.

• Applicants shall hire a professional acoustical engineer to study and establish “ambient statistical noise levels in the vicinity of the subject property.” Event center structures should be soundproof so noise levels do not exceed 60 decibels measured at the property line, or exceed ambient noise levels by more than 10 decibels in any one hour.

• Applicants shall provide a parking lot with a minimum of 55 parking spaces, four ADA parking spaces and two loading areas. A parking lot plan must be submitted to the Polk County Building Division.

The appeal hearing was on June 6, held before Polk County Hearings Officer Leslie Howell.

Richard and Vickie Boer, who live on Polk Station Road, filed the appeal on May 11, along with 26 others who signed it.

“We believe the Polk County Planner Director failed to address the business’ interference with the existing uses on nearby land,” the appeal read. “We believe the impact of traffic on Polk Station Road was not adequately addressed.”

The appeal said that traffic from Holiday Avenue, Fern Avenue, Evergreen Avenue and Dogwood Court already feed onto Polk Station, and more development is to come.

“The noise impact is also a concern, and while we realize conditions are in the conditional approval regarding noise, we believe that seven-days-a-week events from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. will impact neighbors,” the appeal continued. “Also, while events are to take place primarily inside, we do not believe that this will realistically reduce our noise concerns.”

The record on the appeal closed on June 26.