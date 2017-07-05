0

Hydrogen-Making Attempt Goes Wrong

By Emily Mentzer

As of Wednesday, July 5, 2017

POLK COUNTY — A man suffered minor injuries outside of the Dallas city limits after an accident while trying to make hydrogen, Sheriff Mark Garton said.

The man dialed 911 at 4 p.m. on June 28. It was difficult for dispatchers to communicate with him, because he said his eardrums had been blown out by the explosion, Garton said.

“He couldn’t hear at all, so it was really hard on the 911 call,” he said.

The man also suffered an injury to a leg, Garton said.

“He didn’t want to blow anything up,” Garton said. “That wasn’t his plan.”

The man was not cited for the incident, as no crime was committed, Garton said.

The case is still pending. Oregon State Police’s bomb squad was used as a consultant.

