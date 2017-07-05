Letters To The Editor

Cyclists should follow safe distance

On Sunday, June 25, about noon, I observed two bicyclists riding east on East Ellendale.

They were just east of the Polk Veterinary Clinic when I saw them.

They were both wearing helmets, and at least the second rider had on a bright yellow shirt to make him more visible to cars.

The thing that looked unsafe to me, was that the second rider was only about one bicycle distance back from the first rider.

AARP’s Safe Driving Course teaches drivers to maintain a distance of at least three seconds when it is daylight, and the pavement is dry.

You add one second if the pavement is wet, and one second if it is nighttime.

(Driving in the rain at night would require five seconds to be safe.)

So, when the first vehicle passes a stationary object, you begin the count: “one-one-thousand, two-one-thousand, three-one-thousand” (or the appropriate number for the time of day and weather).

Your car shouldn’t reach the stationary object until you get to the “three-one-thousand” (or appropriate number).

Being a former registered nurse (who was raised by two very safety conscious parents), I prefer to prevent injuries by following safe practices, rather than heal them.

I try to teach others to consider safer practices as well.

I can just image the results if the first bicyclist develops a problem, and the second bicyclist is following too closely.

Have fun riding in this nice weather, but be safe.

Barb Chrisman Dallas

Brandt’s worker saves the day

I’m writing to say a big thank you to employee Andy from Brandt’s Garbage Service.

This kind, compassionate gentleman found me lying on the ground after a fall around 8:30 a.m. on June 14.

He was on his route and heard me cry for help. He came running to me and offered help.

I was so very grateful and appreciate his kindness and help in calling 911 for me, and he insisted on staying with me till the paramedics came.

Thank you Andy from the bottom of my heart and yes, I broke my hip, but am recovering nicely.

Thanks to all concerned.

Esther Misley Independence

Climate affects life as we know it

We need to answer four questions about climate change: is it happening, what’s causing it, what are the consequences and what can be done?



For evidence, there’s glacier loss, rising sea levels, increasing ocean acidity, dying corals and changing migratory patterns. Also average global temperatures do seem to be increasing century over century.

Why now? Since the temperature jump started with the Industrial Revolution and because CO2 and other industrial gases are excellent heat absorbers, a good guess is that the jump is because of industrial activity.



The consequences are enormous. While I don’t think climate change will wipe out all life on earth, most likely our life will disappear, at least the way we want to live it.



You like hunting? Fishing? Skiing? Sorry, all gone. You like good, cheap, plentiful food? Sorry, gone.



How about just getting around the neighborhood?



Tens of millions of people in sub-Saharan Africa will move to escape the desert. Where are they going to go?

Mexico City has 21 million people and they’re running out of water. Where are they going to go?



Oregon has 4 million people and California 40 million. Where are they going to go when Los Angeles becomes unlivable (please, I know …) and the temperature change in the Pacific Northwest is minor compared to elsewhere.



What to do? If nothing, you better kiss your cushy, roomy, high-tech, well-fed life good-by because the cost of living is about to go up.

Or we can try to cut green-house gas emissions and hope we’re in time.



Yes, cuts will cost trillions but the world we like may survive. No cuts will cost megatrillions, and our world — and maybe your grandkids — won’t survive.



You choose.



Dan Farnworth Monmouth