News In Brief

Donate glasses at Lions garage sale

DALLAS — The Dallas Lions Club Garage Sale will be held at 439 SE Clay St. Dallas on Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. until noon. Bring any unwanted eyeglasses, eyeglass cases or hearing aids that are no longer needed. These will be cleaned, refurbished and sent to Lion sponsored eye clinics throughout the world.

Duck Race tickets for the July 29 event will be available. For more information: Susan at 503-302-3848.

One arrest made during ped patrol

INDEPENDENCE — The Independence Police Department conducted a four-hour pedestrian safety enforcement operation that focused on motorists who failed to yield the right of way to pedestrians.

The operation was made possible by grants from the Oregon Department of Transportation.

On June 26, a pedestrian enforcement and education program was conducted which specifically focused on drivers and pedestrians who violated right-of-way laws. Six citations and 21 warnings were issued. One arrest of a suspended driver was made.

IPD Sgt. Juventino Banuelos said community members should follow basic safe practices:

Be on the lookout and stop for pedestrians; stop for pedestrians in crosswalks and stay stopped until the pedestrian is two traffic lanes away or has reached the sidewalk; pedestrians should use a crosswalk when crossing and obey pedestrian signals; Look both ways for traffic before crossing; ensure cares are yielding before crossing.

Foundation seeks Polk nonprofits

SALEM — The Oregon Community Foundation is seeking more grant applications from Polk County.

The foundation awards grants ranging from $1,000 to $50,000 to nonprofits around the region.

For more information: oregoncf.org.

OSU Extension opens food safety hotline

CORVALLIS — Oregon State University Extension Service’s food preservation and safety hot line opens on Monday.

The hotline can answer questions like is it safe to bring deviled eggs to the church picnic? How do I preserve Grandma’s piccalilli relish? Do I really need to pressure-can green beans?

Callers talk to a Master Food Preservers from Oregon State University Extension at 1-800-354-7319 weekdays 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The hotline closes Oct. 13.

Typical hotline questions include where to get pressure-canner gauges tested, whether an old family canning recipe is still safe and what to do if your refrigerator or freezer goes out. Answers are provided by Extension-trained and -certified Master Food Preservers, a volunteer-based program active in 18 Oregon counties.

IPD to increase patrols for DUII

INDEPENDENCE — Independence Police Department officers want to remind motorists that an arrest for driving under the influence of intoxicants includes a $10,000 fine. This can be avoided simply by being prepared to either stay put or have a designated driver.

During the month of June, Independence Police Department officers made six DUII arrests. Four of the arrests were for alcohol and two were for controlled substance impairment.

High visibility enforcement searching for impaired drivers will continue in July in partnership with grant money provided by Oregon Impact. If you see a driver operating in an unsafe manner, do not hesitate to call 911. The Independence Police Department wishes everyone a fun and memorable summer.

Monmouth offers notification system

MONMOUTH — The city of Monmouth, in partnership with Nixle, has implemented a communitywide notification system to alert residents about localized emergency situations and advisories.

Residents may receive three types of messages: alerts, advisory and community. People may sign up for alerts via a cellphone by texting their ZIP code to 888777, or go onto the city’s website, follow the links and enter a ZIP there. Following the website will not send texts to a cellphone, but will list any alerts.

For more information: ci.monmouth.or.us.

Fire season starts Monday

PHILOMATH — The Oregon Department of Forestry’s West Oregon District declared the start of wildfire season started on Monday.

The district protects private and state forestland in Lincoln County and portions of Polk, Benton and Yamhill counties.

The declaration of fire season imposes certain restrictions on recreational and work activities in forests. Examples include the use of sky lanterns and exploding targets.

Industrial fire precaution levels are set at 1 throughout the district. All industrial forest operators are required to have firefighting equipment on site. Restrictions vary by area.

For more information: 541-336-2273.

Also, all Hancock Forest Management Northwest Oregon properties will be closed to all public access until the Oregon Department of Forestry declares fire season terminated.