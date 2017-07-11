0

Corrections Posts ‘Most Wanted’

As of Tuesday, July 11, 2017

DALLAS — Polk County Community Corrections lists these individuals as “most wanted” for July.

photo

McGarvey

Citizens with information on the whereabouts of any of them can call Community Corrections at 503-623-5226.

photo

Side

photo

Strain

• Barry Thomas McGarvey, born Dec. 19, 1978, 5-9, 180 pounds, brown hair, green eyes. Charge: Delivery of heroin.

photo

Duddles

• Christopher Side, born March 16, 1981, 6-2, 200 pounds, brown hair, green eyes. Charge: First-degree burglary.

• Richard Dawayne Strain, born Jan. 19, 1968, 6-1, 220 pounds, white hair, brown eyes. Charges: Possession of meth, failure to appear.

• Pamela Rashell Duddles, born July 30, 1967, 5-5, 120 pounds, brown hair, hazel eyes. Charge: driving intoxicated.

﻿
﻿
﻿

