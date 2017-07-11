News In Brief

Openings on Rec Trails Advisory Board

SALEM — The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department is accepting applications for new members to serve on the Recreation Trails Advisory Council for Congressional District 5.

The district covers Clackamas, Lincoln, Marion, Polk and Tillamook counties. The council advises OPRD in the development of high quality, non-motorized trail systems throughout Oregon. The council consists of seven members. Deadline for submitting is Aug. 15. For more information: David Stipe, 503-986-0740.

CTGR offers free meditation program

GRAND RONDE — The Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde Peacemaker Program is offering a free meditation program.

The program uses a cultural method of dispute resolution where well-respected community volunteers undergo conflict resolution training to help resolve disputes among coworkers, neighbors, family members, and landlords and tenants.

There is no cost to attend and the process is confidential.

For more information: Annie Schmidt, 503-879-4623.

Indy officer graduates from academy

SALEM — The Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Training will celebrate the graduation of its 368th Basic Police Class. Police Officer Eric Solberg, of Independence Police Department, is among the graduates.

The Basic Police Class is 16-weeks in length and includes dozens of training areas including survival skills, firearms, emergency vehicle operations, ethics, cultural diversity, problem solving, community policing, elder abuse, and drug recognition.

Basic Police Class 368 will graduate at the Oregon Public Safety Academy, at 4190 Aumsville Highway SE in Salem, on Friday at 11 a.m. with a reception following the graduation. Independence Chief Bob Mason will be the guest speaker.

Volunteers needed for eclipse event

DALLAS — Dallas Vitality Connection is looking for volunteers to operate games as part of Dallas’ Great American Eclipse celebrations from Aug.19 through Aug. 21.

Volunteers would be operating game booths on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Monday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Multiple volunteers are needed so no one person is stuck at a booth for the entire day.

If you are interested in helping out, contact Scott Noon at scott@stsupportllc.com; Tammy Noon at tammy@stsupportllc.com; or Emma Guida at emmagdda@gmail.com.