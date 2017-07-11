DHS Class of 1997

Dallas High School Class of 1997 will celebrate its 20th reunion at Rogue Farms from 6 to 9 p.m. on Aug. 5. On Aug. 6 from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., classmates will meet at Dallas City Park for a family picnic. For more information and tickets go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/dallas-or-class-of-97-reunion-tickets-35530112523, or on the DHS class of 1997 reunion group on Facebook.

CHS Class of 1972

Central Class of 1972 will celebrate its 45th class reunion on July 22 from noon to 4 p.m. at the Independence Riverview Park. No host; just come and visit. Hope to see you there.

MHS 85th reunion

The 85th Monmouth High School all-school reunion will take place Saturday at 11:30 a.m. at the Historic Gentle House, 855 N. Monmouth Ave., Monmouth. The event will feature a potluck lunch, photo displays and lots of memories.

Plates, silverware and beverages will be provided.

For more information” Calene, 503-38-3990 or Madeline, 503-838-2995.

DHS Class of 1962

Dallas High School Class of 1962 will celebrate its 55th reunion on Aug. 11-13.

For more information: Case Chaney, 503-881-5810.

Falls City schools

Open to anyone who has attended Falls City schools. The event will be held on Aug 26 starting at noon at The Breadboard in Falls City. The event moves to The Boondocks at 4 p.m. when The Breadboard closes.

There is a Facebook group page: www.facebook.com/

groups/434784380189748/. For more info: Tracy Quiring, dgutf@outlook.com or 541-903-1434.