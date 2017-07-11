MONMOUTH/INDEPENDENCE — The grand parade wowed participants on July 4 with festive floats and plenty of charm.
Monmouth-Independence Rotary Grand Parade Results.
Most Patriotic — Cub Scout Troop 38, Monmouth-Independence
Judge: Chris Lopez
Best Youth — First place: Central High School Future Farmers of America; second place: Stinky Feet Preschool; third place (tie): Central High School softball and Friends of Panthers Baseball
Judge: Scot McDonald
Best Equestrian — First place (tie): Polk County Saddle-ites and Diamond Heart Barn
Judge: Carmen Phillips
Best Float — First place: Central High School Thespians; second place: Monmouth Tautzo Fiesta Queen; third place: Camp Creation
Judge: Rebecca Salinas-Oliveros
Most Effort in Preparation — First place: Mid Valley Christian Academy; second place: Central Youth Sports; third place (tie): Petals and Vines and The Monmouth Senior Center
Judge: Cec Koontz
Highway Trucks — First place: Grossman and Weston; second place: Van Wells Building Supply; third place: Walsh Trucking
Judge: Ryan Hall
Farm Equipment — First place: Hunsaker Dental; second place: Green Acres; third place: Ag West Farm Supply
Judge: Chad Woods
Modern Vehicles — First place: Randy Mandarino 1982 K-5 Blazer; second place: Rich Bailey 2001 Blown Alcohol Drag Car; third place: Salvador McGee 1970 Pontiac Catalina
Judge: Will Bergey
Antique Cars — First place: Bette Jo Lawson and Diane Weaver 1903 REO Runabout; second place (tie): Gary Fuszek 1960 Ford F100 Pickup and Dave and Arleta Thiel 1937 Chevy Sedan; third place: Rey Cantu 1956 Chevy Pickup
Judge: Robert Beck
