Rotary Grand Parade Results

Shriners in their mini cars cruise the Rotary Grand Parade route on July 4.

Shriners in their mini cars cruise the Rotary Grand Parade route on July 4. Stephanie Blair

Itemizer-Observer staff report

As of Tuesday, July 11, 2017

MONMOUTH/INDEPENDENCE — The grand parade wowed participants on July 4 with festive floats and plenty of charm.

Most Patriotic — Cub Scout Troop 38, Monmouth-Independence

Judge: Chris Lopez

Best Youth — First place: Central High School Future Farmers of America; second place: Stinky Feet Preschool; third place (tie): Central High School softball and Friends of Panthers Baseball

Judge: Scot McDonald

Best Equestrian — First place (tie): Polk County Saddle-ites and Diamond Heart Barn

Judge: Carmen Phillips

Best Float — First place: Central High School Thespians; second place: Monmouth Tautzo Fiesta Queen; third place: Camp Creation

Judge: Rebecca Salinas-Oliveros

Most Effort in Preparation — First place: Mid Valley Christian Academy; second place: Central Youth Sports; third place (tie): Petals and Vines and The Monmouth Senior Center

Judge: Cec Koontz

Highway Trucks — First place: Grossman and Weston; second place: Van Wells Building Supply; third place: Walsh Trucking

Judge: Ryan Hall

Farm Equipment — First place: Hunsaker Dental; second place: Green Acres; third place: Ag West Farm Supply

Judge: Chad Woods

Modern Vehicles — First place: Randy Mandarino 1982 K-5 Blazer; second place: Rich Bailey 2001 Blown Alcohol Drag Car; third place: Salvador McGee 1970 Pontiac Catalina

Judge: Will Bergey

Antique Cars — First place: Bette Jo Lawson and Diane Weaver 1903 REO Runabout; second place (tie): Gary Fuszek 1960 Ford F100 Pickup and Dave and Arleta Thiel 1937 Chevy Sedan; third place: Rey Cantu 1956 Chevy Pickup

Judge: Robert Beck

