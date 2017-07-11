MONMOUTH/INDEPENDENCE — The grand parade wowed participants on July 4 with festive floats and plenty of charm.

Monmouth-Independence Rotary Grand Parade Results.

Most Patriotic — Cub Scout Troop 38, Monmouth-Independence

Judge: Chris Lopez

Best Youth — First place: Central High School Future Farmers of America; second place: Stinky Feet Preschool; third place (tie): Central High School softball and Friends of Panthers Baseball

Judge: Scot McDonald

Best Equestrian — First place (tie): Polk County Saddle-ites and Diamond Heart Barn

Judge: Carmen Phillips

Best Float — First place: Central High School Thespians; second place: Monmouth Tautzo Fiesta Queen; third place: Camp Creation

Judge: Rebecca Salinas-Oliveros

Most Effort in Preparation — First place: Mid Valley Christian Academy; second place: Central Youth Sports; third place (tie): Petals and Vines and The Monmouth Senior Center

Judge: Cec Koontz

Highway Trucks — First place: Grossman and Weston; second place: Van Wells Building Supply; third place: Walsh Trucking

Judge: Ryan Hall

Farm Equipment — First place: Hunsaker Dental; second place: Green Acres; third place: Ag West Farm Supply

Judge: Chad Woods

Modern Vehicles — First place: Randy Mandarino 1982 K-5 Blazer; second place: Rich Bailey 2001 Blown Alcohol Drag Car; third place: Salvador McGee 1970 Pontiac Catalina

Judge: Will Bergey

Antique Cars — First place: Bette Jo Lawson and Diane Weaver 1903 REO Runabout; second place (tie): Gary Fuszek 1960 Ford F100 Pickup and Dave and Arleta Thiel 1937 Chevy Sedan; third place: Rey Cantu 1956 Chevy Pickup

Judge: Robert Beck