Community Notebook

Pioneer Day coming Saturday

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will hold a Pioneer Day celebration Saturday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Dallas City Park (old side).

Dinner will be served. There will also be karaoke, games and a Dutch oven dessert cook off.

There is no cost to attend.

DDA to hold Out and About event

The Dallas Downtown Association will hold an Out and About event on July 26 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Starlite Lanes, 394 Main St., Dallas.

The DDA will hold a bowling competition and will award prizes for best team and individual scores for males and females.

There is no cost to attend.

For more information: Emma Guida, 971-701-1880.

Dallas Library features Wales

This month’s featured artist is David Wales. Wales will show a collection of his pen and ink drawings that represent the past 10 years of his experimentation with different styles and techniques.

Wales art will be on display at the Dallas Public Library, 950 Main St., Dallas.

For more information: 503-623-2633.

First Presbyterian hosts Whitehead

First Presbyterian Church, 879 SW Levens St., Dallas, will host singer Marcia Whitehead on Sunday at 10:30 a.m.

Whitehead will present “You Raise Me Up,” a multi-media worship experience that incorporates personal story, film and song.

There is no cost to attend.

Willamina Garage Sale returns Willamina will hold its citywide garage sale Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Willamina Swap Meet and Flea Market will also be held on Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the corner of Adams and Lincoln streets. There is no cost to attend.

For more information: 971-237-3230.

Dallas Garden Club to hold meeting

The Dallas Garden Club will hold its monthly meeting Monday at 6:30 p.m. at Evangelical Bible Church, 1175 SE Howe St., Dallas.

Maryann Beirne will be the featured speaker. Beirne is a biologist who has been growing roses for 57 years.

Club membership is open to men and women. Visitors are welcome to attend meetings. For more information: Mike Stewart, 503-510-3293.

