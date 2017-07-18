Food Bank Renovation Complete

DALLAS — Clients of Dallas Food Bank can now shop for items in their food boxes, thanks to a recently completed renovation.

Paid for mostly with grants, the remodel took out part of a wall, installed new shelving, carpet and paint.

Dallas Food Bank When: 9 to 11 a.m., Monday through Friday. Lobby hours 8:45 to 11:30 a.m., Monday through Friday. Where: 322 Main St., suite 180, Dallas. Contact: 503-623-3578. Of note: Clients can receive a full food box once per month. Bread and fresh fruit and vegetables are available in the food bank lobby for people to take on any day. More volunteers are needed. To sign up to help, call 503-623-3578.

The food bank is organized into food categories such as rice and pasta; tomato products and sauces; canned meats and chili; canned vegetables; fruit and bottled fruit juices; peanut butter; milk, eggs, and dairy; frozen or refrigerated meats; and bread and baked goods.

Clients take a shopping cart and select items with the help of a food bank volunteer.

The new process eliminates the need for clients to fill out a check list when signing in.

Now the food bank uses guidelines based on family size that tell clients and their volunteer “personal shoppers” how many items of each category they can take.

Food bank volunteer Gary Medsker said that after the renovations, service is faster, more personable and less wasteful.

“As soon as they sign in, we get a little information and they are ready to shop,” Medsker said.

He said the changes give the food bank an opportunity to serve more clients each day.

“I’m guessing that we won’t have any trouble filling up to 25 orders between 9 and 11 under the new system,” Medsker said. “What we hope to do is not to tell people that we’ve reached the maximum and they have to come back tomorrow.”

He added telling people to come back a different day means they use time and resources they can ill afford to spare.

“Some of these people live as far away as Falls City or Salem … tell them to come back tomorrow, there’s another few gallons of gas,” Medsker said. “They could have spent that money buying food instead of gas for an extra trip.”

Volunteer Sue Goin said another benefit is people can select what they take, making it more likely they will use everything in the box instead of throwing away unwanted or unfamiliar items.

Goin, who has volunteered at the food bank for about a year, was working the “cold room” Thursday. She makes a habit of showing items to people so they can choose what they want.

“Before, we had a bunch of something that we were giving to everybody,” she said. “This way they just pick out what they want. I think it makes them feel good to be able to pick out food instead of just getting what we give them.”

Medsker said he’s been surprised at some of the selections people make, but is happy to see the food isn’t going to waste.

“Since we started, we’ve given away sauerkraut, we’ve given away beef tongue,” he said. “Some of the things you’d think no one would ever want, somebody does.”

Grants came from the Oregon Food Bank, $2,000, Marion-Polk Food Share, $500. Money from the Dave McGuffey Memorial Fund, which was set up to benefit the Dallas Food Bank, covering some expenses. Volunteers painted and re-organized the food bank after the work was completed.

Medsker said people using the food bank have noticed the changes.

“The clients love it. They like how it looks, how neat things are, how fast it is, that they get to choose their own food,” he said. “The other big advantage is we get acquainted with people a little better.”