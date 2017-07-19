Golf Course To Gauge Interest In Eclipse Tournament

DALLAS — If you haven’t made plans for the Great American Eclipse on Aug. 21, Cross Creek Golf Course may have the event for you.

Cross Creek will host a Solar Eclipse Tournament Aug. 21. Two-person teams will begin with a shotgun start at 7:30 a.m.

The 18-hole tournament will cost $70 per person, which includes green fees, a golf cart, snacks, solar glasses, lunch, a goodie bag and prizes.

Deadline for entries is Aug. 14. Golfers will play through the first nine holes before breaking to watch the eclipse. The second nine will be a scramble format.

Cross Creek is also offering camping on Aug. 20.

Cross Creek is gauging the amount of potential interest in a tournament. If interested in participating, call 503-623-6666.

