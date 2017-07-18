Pedee News

Judy Guida went to Houston, to spend time with her seven grandkids, Adrianna, AJ, Neko, Sam, Tristen, Layla, and Josie, children of John and Gina Guida. They spent lots of time in the neighborhood swimming pools, as temperatures were in the 90s. Judy celebrated the Fourth of July at a family barbecue with fireworks for the kids. Her birthday was July 6, so she and Joe took a dinner cruise in Trinity Bay near Galveston. She had a great time in spite of the hot weather.

—

On July 1, June Clark headed for Colorado Springs on her motorcycle. The first days were lovely as she visited Mapleton, Cave Junction, Glendale, and Shady Cove in Oregon, and McCloud in California, to get motorcycle club checkpoints. On to the Narrows south of Burns, and then it was time to go east.



By Rock Springs, Wyom., she encountered a random problem with fuel delivery to the engine, which led to several days of trying to solve the problem. No way to get to Colorado Springs to meet with other Women on Wheels members on time, so she headed home via Highway 26 to get two more checkpoints in Unity and Dayville, then over the pass and home, which she was glad to see.

—

Ted and Ethelene Osgood spent a week in the Steens Mountains with friends Nancy Russell, of Wren, and Leon Goebels, of Albany. They had a good time enjoying the scenery, even though the best views were up miles of gravel roads. Still, it was worth the effort.

—

Amy Shifley was among the more than 900 undergraduate, adult degree and graduate-level students

who received diplomas in commencement ceremonies at George Fox University this spring. She earned a bachelor of arts in art and design and is now interviewing for jobs.

—

On July 29, the Pedee Kids/Youth will have a car wash from 1-3 p.m., then cool off with a swim in the Luckiamute from 3-5 followed by a barbecue, all at Pam Burbank’s house. This is for anyone with a dirty car, so come on over. Contact Pam Burbank at zpamepoo@gmail.com or 503-838-4103 for details. Good time guaranteed.