Polk Museum To Build A Plank House

RICKREALL — The Polk County Historical Society is working with Grand Ronde Tribal Elder Don Day to build a replica cedar plank house at the Polk County Museum in Rickreall.

The Polk County Board of Commissioners approved the project last week.

“This replica will be an outdoor display on the Polk County Museum grounds in Rickreall,” wrote Ann Gage, the Polk County Historical Society education coordinator in a letter to the commissioners. “It will be used as an outdoor educational exhibit demonstrating primitive technologies, tools and methods by Don Day during its actual construction.”

Gage wrote that after its completion, it will be a venue for educational programs about the Kalapuyan culture.

“Its presence and the recording of the construction process will provide unique, historical documentation for the public,” Gage wrote.