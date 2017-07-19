Quick Hits

Cross Creek women’s club results

DALLAS — Cross Creek Women’s Club results for July 10.

Nine holes: 1, Suzy Deschler; 2, Loretta Bishop; 3 (tie), Darlene Powers, Darlene McKee and Barb Largent; 6, Carolyn Wall.



Eighteen holes: 1, Darlene Powers; 2 (tie), Shirley Watson and Laurilee Hatcher.

Cross Creek men’s club results

DALLAS — Cross Creek’s men’s club results for July 11:

Low gross/low net

Gross: 1, Roy Speelman-Lee Gamaney, 35; 2, Glen White-Wayne Weathers, 36; 3, Ed Johnson-Dave Day, 37.

Net: 1, Pat Farrell-Al Fahlman; 2 (tie), Allan Hadley-Bill Karjala and Chuck Woodbeck-Jack Duncan, 30; 4 (tie), Don Seth-Doyle Cornman and Bob Sprinkle-Eldon Rivers, 30.

Tennis results

MONMOUTH/INDEPENDENCE — Monmouth-Independence Fourth of July results.

4.5 singles (men): Chris McBride, of Dallas; 4.0 singles (men): Venson Deng, of Utah; 3.0 singles (men): Grant Vlahandreas, of Salem.

4.5 doubles (men): Cameron McBride-Chris McBride, of Dallas; 3.5 doubles (men): Robert Sanchez-Vennie Matveev, of Woodburn.

Father and son: Marcelo Peralta-Joaquin Peralta; ladies doubles: Renne McDougal-Claudia Hamilton, of Corvallis; mixed doubles (parent and child): Jillan Studer-Mike Studer, of Salem; mixed doubles (adults): Renee McDougal-Mike McDougal, of Corvallis.

Registration for kids triathlon open

DALLAS — Registration for the 11th annual Summerfest Kids Triathlon at the Dallas Aquatic Center is open.

The event is open to kids ages 5 to 12 and will be held on July 28 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Check-in begins at 9:45 a.m.

Cost is $20 for Dallas Aquatic Center members and $25 for nonmembers.

Day of registration will also be available prior to the start of the event.

Age groups and distances are as follows: 5-6 (25-yard swim, 165-yard bike, 75-yard run); 7-8 (25-yard swim, 280-yard bike ride, 175-yard run); 9-10 (50-yard swim, 545-yard bike ride, 300-yard run); 11-12 (100-yard swim, 1,090-yard bike ride, 600-yard run).

For more information: www.ci.dallas.or.us/83/Dallas-Aquatic-Center.

See next week’s issue of the Itemizer-Observer for more Summerfest.

WOU announces softball camp

MONMOUTH — The Western Oregon softball team will hold a softball camp Aug. 7-8 at the WOU softball field.

There will be two sessions. The first will be open to students in eighth through 12th grades, and the second session is open to students in second through seventh grades.

Session one will run from 1 to 6 p.m. on Aug. 7 and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Aug. 8. Session two will run from 9 a.m. to noon on Aug. 7.

Cost is $150 for session one and $50 for session two. For more information: www.wouwolves.com.