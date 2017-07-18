DHS Class of 1997

Dallas High School Class of 1997 will celebrate its 20th reunion at Rogue Farms from 6 to 9 p.m. on Aug. 5. On Aug. 6 from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., classmates will meet at Dallas City Park for a family picnic. For more information and tickets: www.eventbrite.com/e/dallas-or-class-of-97-reunion-tickets-35530112523, or on the DHS class of 1997 reunion group on Facebook.

CHS Class of 1972

Central Class of 1972 will celebrate its 45th class reunion on July 22 from noon to 4 p.m. at the Independence Riverview Park. No host; just come and visit. Hope to see you there.

DHS Class of 1962

Dallas High School Class of 1962 will celebrate its 55th reunion on Aug. 11-13.

For more information: Case Chaney, 503-881-5810.

Reunion for Falls City schools

Open to anyone who has attended Falls City schools. The event will be held on Aug. 26 starting at noon at The Breadboard in Falls City. The event moves to The Boondocks at 4 when The Breadboard closes. There is a special Facebook group page: www.facebook.com/groups/434784380189748/. For more information: Tracy Quiring, dgutf@outlook.com or 541-903-1434.

CHS Class of 1977 40th

Requesting all classmates to attend Central High School’s Class of 1977 40th reunion for a no-host dinner and drinks at Kolby’s RB&B at 3838 River Road NE, Keizer, on Aug. 12 from 6 to 11:30 p.m. RSVP on Facebook: www.facebook.com/events/631545067040419/?ti=icl or text Molly Derry at 503-917-9251, via email, mderry@aol.com. Those who register before Aug. 1 will receive a free drink coupon at the door for themselves and a guest.

DHS Class of 1987 30th

Dallas High School Class of 1987 will host a 30-year reunion on Aug. 5 at 6 p.m. at Rogue Farms, 3590 Wigrich Road, Independence. The reunion will continue on Aug. 6 with a family potluck from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Siebert/Frederickson Memorial Shelter in the Dallas City Park. For more information: Facebook Dallas Dragons Class of 87.

Remembering the Praegitzer fire of ’87

A “fire reunion” will be held on Aug. 12 and 13 for all the employees and businesses affected by the massive industrial fire that destroyed Praegitzer Industries in 1987.

The reunion will include a bring-your-own picnic from noon until 4 p.m. at the new side of Dallas City Park on Aug. 12. A golf outing is scheduled for Aug. 12 at 10 a.m. at Cross Creek Golf Course. A brunch will be on Aug. 13 at 11 a.m. at Eola Hills Wine Cellars, Rickreall. RSVP for brunch: 503-623-2405.

For more information: eric.rogers1947@gmail.com.