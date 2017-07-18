Three Arrested After Point Search Warrant

WEST SALEM — The Polk Interagency Narcotics Team arrested three people after serving a search warrant in West Salem Thursday.

Three children were placed in protective custody because of the investigation, according to police.

Polk County Sheriff’s deputies assisted with the search of a home at 1489 Cresthill Drive NW.

During the search, detectives found 29.4 grams of methamphetamine, four tablets of naloxone hydrochloride (a controlled substance), $4,549.00 in cash hidden in a shoe box, various items of drug use paraphernalia and packaging materials.

Prior to the search, police stopped the main target of the investigation, Sean Kirk, 33, as he was driving a Toyota Camry in Independence. Police arrested Kirk on several charges related to the distribution of methamphetamine stemming from a two-month investigation. According to police, Kirk was in possession of 7.4 grams of heroin, 6.4 grams of methamphetamine, drug-use paraphernalia and packaging materials.

Kirk faces charges of: 15 counts of delivery of methamphetamine, nine counts of possession of methamphetamine and one count of possession of heroin. He is being held at the Polk County Jail on $525,000 bail.

Also charged is Melissa Wrighthouse, 32, on two counts of first-degree child neglect, two counts of endangering the welfare of a minor, possession of methamphetamine and delivery of methamphetamine. She is being held on $500,000 bail.

Marvin Gladden Jr., 40, is charged with first-degree child neglect, endangering the welfare of a minor and possession of methamphetamine. Gladden is under conditional release from the Polk County Jail.